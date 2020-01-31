$26.17 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $26.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $108.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $111.03 million, with estimates ranging from $109.30 million to $112.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,743 shares of company stock worth $665,342 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

