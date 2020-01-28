January 28, 2020
$285.54 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to post $285.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.16 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $330.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.69. 419,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,847. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $113.67 and a one year high of $182.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

