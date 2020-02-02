$289.09 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce sales of $289.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the highest is $293.60 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $280.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $22,800,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 752,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,123. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

