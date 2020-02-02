$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $30.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $126.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.95 million to $129.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.64 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,052. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com