$3.06 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.14. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

