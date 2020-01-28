$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $15.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.52.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,110,000 after acquiring an additional 872,968 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,617,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

