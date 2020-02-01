$3.56 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will report $3.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $3.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.21 million, with estimates ranging from $18.35 million to $22.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

