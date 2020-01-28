$335.35 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce sales of $335.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $336.60 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $307.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $111.12. 27,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 309,496 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

