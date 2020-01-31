$362.79 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $362.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.20 million and the lowest is $356.70 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. 303,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,444. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

