3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,320

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

LON III opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($14.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,103.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,094.77.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

