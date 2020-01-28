3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.30-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. 3M also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.08.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

