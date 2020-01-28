3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-9.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.

NYSE MMM traded down $7.38 on Tuesday, hitting $168.26. 832,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

