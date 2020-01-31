3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,750. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

