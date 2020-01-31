3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $176.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.61. The stock had a trading volume of 498,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,963. 3M has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)