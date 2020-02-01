3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.57

Press coverage about 3M (NYSE:MMM) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. 3M earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

