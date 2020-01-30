3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 1.5% Following Weak Earnings

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $165.05 and last traded at $163.07, 2,469,191 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,255,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.58.

The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 59.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 16.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 21.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.86.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

