$4.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post sales of $4.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,522.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $23.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com