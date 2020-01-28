$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $18.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 3,427,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

