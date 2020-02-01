February 1, 2020
$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

THC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 1,188,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

