$4.83 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $21.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.06 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,785. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

