$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $40,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 248.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,578. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

