$441.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $441.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.60 million and the highest is $444.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $466.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stepan.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,128,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stepan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Stepan by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 94,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.65. 1,139,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

