$462.81 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $462.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.17 million and the highest is $471.40 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $431.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.05. 293,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,502.50 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after acquiring an additional 399,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,778,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

