January 29, 2020
$465.01 Million in Sales Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $465.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.60 million and the highest is $466.41 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $427.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

