$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $5.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

