$5.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to post $5.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $25.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 5,395,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,198. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

