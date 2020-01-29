500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WBAI opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.62. 500.com has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 919.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 500.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 500.com by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 500.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 500.com by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.