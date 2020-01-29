$507.71 Million in Sales Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce $507.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.10 million. Servicemaster Global posted sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,333,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 129,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 51,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,320,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com