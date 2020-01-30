$508.61 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to report sales of $508.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.80 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $454.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

PE stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 991,238 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 94.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 789,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 180.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,182,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 760,305 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

