$523.90 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $523.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $516.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.43 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,002,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

