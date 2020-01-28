$534.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $534.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.50 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $529.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 410,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,648. The company has a market cap of $881.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

