$55.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce $55.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.38 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $54.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $206.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $209.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.63 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $226.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of Mobileiron stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,697. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

