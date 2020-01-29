58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Update

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 679,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.66.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

