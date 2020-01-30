$59.85 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $59.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.06 million. Clarus reported sales of $57.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $228.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $228.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $248.97 million, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

