5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.27. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 120,390 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million and a PE ratio of 31.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

