$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report sales of $61.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Opus Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $249.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $249.60 million, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $254.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

OPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $25.58. 617,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $849.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opus Bank (OPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com