$617.79 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $617.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $616.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.50 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $504.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

EPAM traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.33. 185,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,025. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

