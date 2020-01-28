$62.07 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $62.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.44 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $55.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $257.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $265.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.20 million, with estimates ranging from $241.50 million to $274.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 321,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

