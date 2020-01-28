$641.03 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $641.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $644.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. 979,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.99. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $110.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

