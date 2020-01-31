$642.05 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $642.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.90 million. Kirby posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

NYSE:KEX traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. Kirby has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kirby by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kirby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Kirby by 11.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

