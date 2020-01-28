$681.65 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $681.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.30 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 647,939 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $5,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. 2,277,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. California Resources has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $358.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

