$7.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $32.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $34.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $36.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of SLB remained flat at $$33.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,935,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com