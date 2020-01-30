$700.30 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post sales of $700.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.20 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $648.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 117.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 148,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after acquiring an additional 205,849 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

