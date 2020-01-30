$71.70 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will report $71.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $88.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $290.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $295.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.25 million, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%.

Several analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. 6,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,484. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

