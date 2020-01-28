$727.62 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $727.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.60 million and the highest is $738.90 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $748.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.03. 389,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

