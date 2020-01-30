$87.77 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post sales of $87.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.93 million and the lowest is $87.60 million. TrueCar reported sales of $91.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $351.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.36 million.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 143.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TrueCar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,876. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

