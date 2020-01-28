$89.03 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $89.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.25 million and the lowest is $84.72 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $73.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $294.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.29 million to $298.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $419.09 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.07. 596,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.31.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com