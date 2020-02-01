$9.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $9.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.76 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $40.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.48 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 34,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,047. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

