$935.95 Million in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $935.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $934.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Landstar System posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $110.75. 678,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,900. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

