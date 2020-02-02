$96.99 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.86 million and the highest is $97.12 million. Anaplan reported sales of $69.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $346.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.64 million to $347.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $461.07 million, with estimates ranging from $457.62 million to $465.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,486,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.59. 1,267,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

